DALLAS (KDAF) — Partners Card for the Family Place’s signature fundraising event are now on sale.

This year marks the 30th annual Partners Card fundraising event, kicking off on Friday, Oct. 28, and lasting until Sunday, Nov. 6 in North Texas.

Cards can be bought by clicking here.

Here’s how the fundraising event works

The Partners Card fundraising event is a 10-day shopping event from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6 where shoppers purchase a Partners Card for $75. The card gives shoppers a 20% discount at more than 700 participating stores across North Texas.

Officials say the purchase of a Partners Card provides one night of safety for a survivor of family violence at The Family Place.

Throughout the event’s 30-year history, officials have raised more than $20 million.