DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s official: one of North Texas’s biggest shopping events is making a comeback this year.

The Family Place has announced that the 30th annual Partners Card fundraising event will take place from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6 this year.

“There is no other fundraiser quite like Partners Card. For three decades, its impact on our organization and the Dallas community has been transformative. In our 30th year, we are focused on growth strategies to make it bigger and better every year,” CEO Mimi Sterling said in a news release. “We anticipate that this year’s Partners Card event will raise record-breaking funds, providing life-changing services and brighter futures for women, men, children, and their pets surviving domestic violence.”

This 10-day shopping and dining event raises money for The Family Place’s work to support survivors of family violence.

How the fundraiser works: Partners Card is a 10-day shopping event where shoppers purchase a Partners Card for $75 to receive a 20% discount at more than 650 participating stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Officials say purchasing a Partners Card provides one night of safety for a survivor of family violence at The Family Place.

Partner Cards go on sale on Sept. 6! For more information, visit partnerscard.org.