DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to cartoons that capture the essence of Dallas, few can compete with the beloved animated sitcom King of the Hill.

Set in a fictional town of Arlen, Texas, the show explores the lives of the working-class HIll family, led by a propane salesman named Hank. Show creator Mike Judge was inspired by his own experiences growing up in Garland, a suburb in Dallas.

Credit: FOX Network

Premiering in 1997, the show quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Not just in the U.S. but the Lone Star state itself. Known for its witty humor and characters, the show struck a chord with many Texans, who may have found its portrayal familiar and affectionate.

To the show’s iconic opening credits, the sound of a strumming guitar, to an episode even featuring the Dallas skyline; the American Airlines, even the Dallas Museum of Modern Arts.

Its references to landmarks and cultural touchstones, resonated with Dallasites.

The show’s depiction of Texas wasn’t always glamorous or flattering, but it was always honest. From the heat and humidity of the summer to the passion for football and barbecue, King of the Hill captured the essence of not only Dallas, but what it means to be a Texan.