DALLAS (KDAF) — It looks like North Texas is checking in at the Hotel California as the Eagles are making their way to Fort Worth this November.

The iconic rock band is making a stop at Dickies Arena as a part of its Hotel California 2022 Tour on November 25. They will start performing at 8 p.m.

Presale tickets will become available on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. Then tickets become widely available on Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. To get your tickets visit Ticketmaster.com.

Photo courtesy Dickies Arena