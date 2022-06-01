DALLAS (KDAF) — Want to eat your way through some of the best food spots in Dallas? This Deep Ellum tour may be the one for you.

The Deep Ellum Taste of Texas takes you on an almost three-hour tour where you get to try great food while learning about the historic roots of Deep Ellum.

“As you eat your way through Deep Ellum, your local tour guide will introduce you to the neighborhood’s jazz roots, historic past, and Insta-worthy murals and street art. With quick walks between eateries, your fully guided experience allows for plenty of time for socializing among guests,” as stated on their website.

Don’t worry, tour officials say the tastings are ‘Texas-sized’ leaving no one hungry. On top of the base tour, you can order additional alcohol pairings if you are feeling in the mood.

The tour tastings are pre-selected to ensure that everyone has a unified tasting experience and the pairings will not accommodate personal preferences, diets or food allergies.

To learn more about the tour, click here.