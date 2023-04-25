DALLAS(KDAF)— Dallas has its own flavor, culture, and now pizza.

Owner Andrew Albert of Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen invited Inside DFW into their pizzeria and we got a taste of Dallas-style pizza.

I know we all have heard of Chicago and New York-style pizza but Dallas? Albert said ” Dallas style means excellence, originality, and quality

Andrew’s restaurant is located in Plano but the restaurant has other locations around the U.S.

Andrew has made pizza in Dallas for over 30 years. Wow! Talk about a lot of dough. I guess the restaurant knows how creative its guests are since they offer ways you can customize your own slice of Dallas pizza.

You can watch the entire interview to see first how you can get a slice of Dallas’ flavor.