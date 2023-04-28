KDAF (DALLAS) — Ice hockey fans are in for a treat as the Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wilds in what promises to be a thrilling encounter!

Both teams hope for a crucial win, as this is the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs and the second time the teams go against each other.

Whether you’re a fanatic or just a casual viewer, you can watch the game in Dallas through traditional TV broadcasts, online streaming options, and even watch parties.

“So, what’s the 4-1-1?”

First Round – Game 6 (Dallas Stars lead series 3-2) Friday, April 28

Wanna watch the game in person? Where are we playin’ tonight? Unless you can get on a plane to Minnesota in the next four hours. You may be missing this one, the game is set to take place at the Xcel Energy Center – Saint Paul, MN. 8:30 pm sharp. Wanna watch the game at home? Here are the stations that have you covered. Bally Sports Southwest and TBS are the television homes of the Stars! With Bally Sports broadcasting 69 of 82 games during the 2022-23 regular season. Wanna listen to the game? Maybe you’ll be on your way home, never miss a beat! Dallas’ Sports Radio 1310 AM & 96.7 FM The Ticket, has been the flagship radio home of Dallas Stars hockey. Now entering its 14th season, it will broadcast 82 regular-season games. Tune into the excitement with the broadcast team: Josh Bogorad, Daryl “Razor” Reaugh, Owen Newkirk, and Bruce LeVine. Wanna party and watch the game? Here is the official Friday watch party! PNC Plaza

3030 Nowitzki Way, Dallas, TX 75202

Time: 8:30 p.m.

*Weather permitting