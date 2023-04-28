KDAF (DALLAS) — Ice hockey fans are in for a treat as the Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wilds in what promises to be a thrilling encounter!
Both teams hope for a crucial win, as this is the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs and the second time the teams go against each other.
Whether you’re a fanatic or just a casual viewer, you can watch the game in Dallas through traditional TV broadcasts, online streaming options, and even watch parties.
“So, what’s the 4-1-1?”
First Round – Game 6 (Dallas Stars lead series 3-2) Friday, April 28
|Wanna watch the game in person? Where are we playin’ tonight?
|Unless you can get on a plane to Minnesota in the next four hours. You may be missing this one, the game is set to take place at the Xcel Energy Center – Saint Paul, MN. 8:30 pm sharp.
|Wanna watch the game at home? Here are the stations that have you covered.
|Bally Sports Southwest and TBS are the television homes of the Stars! With Bally Sports broadcasting 69 of 82 games during the 2022-23 regular season.
|Wanna listen to the game? Maybe you’ll be on your way home, never miss a beat!
|Dallas’ Sports Radio 1310 AM & 96.7 FM The Ticket, has been the flagship radio home of Dallas Stars hockey. Now entering its 14th season, it will broadcast 82 regular-season games. Tune into the excitement with the broadcast team: Josh Bogorad, Daryl “Razor” Reaugh, Owen Newkirk, and Bruce LeVine.
|Wanna party and watch the game? Here is the official Friday watch party!
|PNC Plaza
3030 Nowitzki Way, Dallas, TX 75202
Time: 8:30 p.m.
*Weather permitting