The Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade might be canceled, but the scholarship fund still needs your help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When we're talking about the Dallas Mavs St. Patrick's Parade and Festival, your mind usually conjures images of Greenville Avenue turning into a big, green party for most of the day.

While that may be true, the parade also has a much longer and significant impact on the community. During the lead up to and the festival itself, there's a major drive to support the GAABA Scholarship Fund, which provides a total of $45,000 dollars to graduating seniors in Dallas ISD.

The Greenville Avenue Area Business Association (GAABA) is the organization that puts on the parade yearly. GAABA set up the scholarship in 2009 to provide assistance to DISD students in the Greenville Ave. area who show scholastic promise but are otherwise financially challenged.

In response to COVID-19, the city of Dallas has decided to cancel the 41st Annual Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival scheduled for Saturday, March 14. While the cancellation is in the best interest of public health, it does greatly impact the drive for donations to support the scholarship fund and DISD students.

You might be missing out on green-tinged festivities, but you can still do some good and donate to the scholarship fund.

To donate to the fund, text STPAT to 22525.