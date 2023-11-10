The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Mavericks have been having a lucky winning streak lately! And Dallas sports in general have been dominating the realm of sports.

According to iGamers at JustGamblers, data from every result over the past five regular and post seasons (ending after 2023 finals) was used to find out which days each of the 30 NBA teams won the most.

For the Dallas Mavericks, the luckiest day is Saturday, with 55 being the luckiest number of games played, and with 60% winning on the luckiest day, according to the study.

The franchises’ luckiest day was then determined by their highest win percentage on each day of the week. “Findings also revealed that the Mavericks had a better home win percentage over the last five years (58.8%) than away (46%), reinforcing the idea of a home advantage,” the study mentioned.