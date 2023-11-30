The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. From the Dallas Holiday Parade to comedy shows to free holiday fun, here’s what’s happening in Dallas/Fort Worth.

The Annual Dallas Holiday Parade

The Dallas Holiday Parade, presented by Verizon, will be on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The parade route begins downtown at Commerce and Houston streets. If you’re not able to make it downtown for the festivities, you can watch all the action LIVE on CW33!

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s parade.

Free Family Fun at Reliant Lights Your Holidays

Reliant Lights Your Holidays is returning for an 11th year at the AT&T Performing Arts Center! The event begins at 5:30 p.m. in Sammons Park on the AT&T Performing Arts Center campus on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Get more info on the free event here.

Holiday Themed Drinks and Karaoke at the Tipsy Elf

The Tipsy Elf, a holiday themed pop-up bar, is returning to Dallas for the fourth year in a row! The Tipsy Elf includes four bars, five karaoke suites, and themed drinks including a peppermint martini, the Grinch’s elixir, and abuelita’s hot coco.

Read more about the Tipsy Elf here.

Take Over the Dallas Zoo ‘After Dark’

Dallas Zoo ‘After Dark‘ is an adults only, holiday themed evening to enjoy the magic of the Dallas Zoo Lights. This event includes a snowball fight, drinks (including spiked cocoa), s’mores stations, an illuminated art show, and more. After Dark will start at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Get more info here.

Laugh with SNL alum Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is making his way to Dallas this week! The stand-up comedian, who was the youngest cast member of Saturday Night Live when he debuted in 2014, will perform at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, Dec. 1.

Read more and get your tickets here.

Give the gift of a forever home at the Santa Paws adoption event

Calling all pet lovers! Son of a Butcher is hosting the third annual Santa Paws adoption event this Saturday, Dec. 2, in partnership with Dallas County’s Humane Society. Adoptions will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Slider Bar, located at 2026 Greenville Ave.

Here’s more information on the adoptions.

Sip on some wassail at the Wassail Weekend in Denton

Wassail is a drink made from hot mulled cider, ale, or wine and spices — a perfect drink for the holidays at the Wassail Weekend in Denton on Dec. 2.

Find out more about Wassail Weekend here.

Break a Guinness World Record

North Texas Food Bank and Jingle Bell Mistletoe are collaborating at Klyde Warren Park to break a Guinness World Record. The record is for a Guinness World Record Attempt of Most Couples Kissing Under the Mistletoe! Couples must be willing to kiss each other on the lips and all participants must be 17-years-old or older.

Get more details on the event here.