DALLAS (KDAF) — Here’s a fact just in case you needed a reminder that North Texas really does have everything. Did you know that the Crayola Store in Plano’s The Crayola Experience is one of just five Crayola stores in the nation?
With 60,000 feet of attractions, The Crayola Experience is a colorful and interactive place for families to enjoy! It’s packed with creative and educational playtime for children of all ages, including:
- Activity studio
- Adventure lab
- Cafe Crayola
- Cafe stage
- Color playground
- Colossal caddy
- Cool moves
- The Crayola Store
- Crayon Factory Show
- Drip art
- And much more
To book your trip to this colorful experience, visit crayolaexperience.com.