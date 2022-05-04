DALLAS (KDAF) — Here’s a fact just in case you needed a reminder that North Texas really does have everything. Did you know that the Crayola Store in Plano’s The Crayola Experience is one of just five Crayola stores in the nation?

With 60,000 feet of attractions, The Crayola Experience is a colorful and interactive place for families to enjoy! It’s packed with creative and educational playtime for children of all ages, including:

Activity studio

Adventure lab

Cafe Crayola

Cafe stage

Color playground

Colossal caddy

Cool moves

The Crayola Store

Crayon Factory Show

Drip art

And much more

To book your trip to this colorful experience, visit crayolaexperience.com.