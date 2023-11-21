DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys will host the 7th annual Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza at The Star in Frisco every Friday and Saturday evening from Nov. 17 to Dec. 16.

“Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza powered by Reliant is an electrifying 20-minute show that ignites The Star with a powerful mix of game day excitement and Christmas cheer on Tostitos Championship Plaza. The show kicks off with a dazzling performance by the world-famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, followed by the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot LED Christmas tree by a Dallas Cowboys football legend. Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza showcases a magical lineup of 69 gameday performers, including Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue, Cowboys Rookie Squad, Rowdy, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Fan-favorite moments from the show include the tree’s stunning light display synchronized with original Christmas music and pyro which lights up the sky at The Star,” the website said.

This event is free and open to the public! Parking is also free, and available onsite.

Here’s the schedule of special guest appearances:

Friday, Nov. 17: Tyron Smith & Family

Saturday, Nov. 18: Darren Woodson & Family

Friday, Nov. 24: Chad Hennings & Family

Saturday, Nov. 25: Drew Pearson & Family

Friday, Dec. 1: Bradie James & Family

Saturday, Dec. 2: Tyrone Crawford & Family

Friday, Dec. 8 : To Be Announced…

Saturday, Dec. 9: DeMarcus Ware & Family

Friday, Dec. 15: Gene & Jerry Jones

Saturday, Dec. 16: Tony Dorsett & Family

For more information and to see all The Star has to offer, visit their website.