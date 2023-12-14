Footage courtesy of Warner Bros.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Color Purple, a timeless story of strength, love and triumph, will hit theaters in North Texas on Christmas Day.

Based on the 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker, the musical coming-of-age drama follows Celie, an African-American woman living in the South in the early 1900s. Torn apart from her sister Nettie and her children, Celie faces many hardships, including an abusive husband called Mister. With the support of sultry singer Shug Avery and stand-her-ground stepdaughter Sofia, Celie ultimately finds extraordinary strength in the unbreakable bonds of a new kind of sisterhood.

Celie is portrayed by Fantasia Barrino, who initially rose to prominence in 2004 after winning the third season of American Idol. But this isn’t her first time stepping into Celie’s shoes — Fantasia also played Celie during the musical’s run on Broadway in 2007, but The Color Purple is her major motion picture debut.

“I said that I would never do it again,” Fantasia said. “Celie’s role is very taxing, it’s not the easiest, but at the time I was carrying my cross and hers. I couldn’t let go of the character. Plus, this is my first time acting — I come from music. They took me from the music world and placed me in, and I couldn’t understand why at the time. But now I see why. I am Celie.”

The film shows the problems that African-American women experienced during the early 20th century, including domestic violence, poverty, racism and sexism. Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo, who plays the role of Celie’s abusive husband Mister, touches on the film’s themes — including the strength of the human spirit and how it’s possible to overcome incredible tragedy.

“This is a legacy project,” Domingo said. “It’s passed off from the book to the film to the stage musical, and now we have sort of a hybrid of all of it…I couldn’t have dreamed to be a part of a project like this…It’s about the human heart and how we can all triumph over tragedy and heartache.”

This is the second film adaptation of the novel. The first, which released in 1985 and starred Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, was a critically acclaimed box office success and was nominated for 11 Academy Awards. Winfrey returns to the 2023 remake as a producer.

“Everybody’s been down, and everybody wants to know how to get back up,” Oprah said. “And this film is about being down but not staying down — finding a way to get back up…It’s going to make you feel joyful.”

The Color Purple also stars Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning Taraji P. Henson, Grammy-nominated Halle Bailey and Emmy-nominated Danielle Brooks. The film is scheduled to be released on Dec. 25, 2023, by Warner Bros.

For more information about The Color Purple, see the film’s IMDb page.