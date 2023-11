The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Stop by the Cocoa Lounge in the Adolphus Hotel for a sweet, holiday treat!

“This holiday season, The French Room Bar will once again open The Cocoa Lounge for a third year of holidays steeped in sweet delights featuring specialty adult beverages, hot cocoa and food offerings. Open 7 days a week for the first time ever in 2023. Reservations not required,” the website said.