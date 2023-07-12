The chicken sandwich known as the Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken sandwich is now available nationwide for a limited-time rollout.

DALLAS (KDAF) — KFC has announced they will be launching a limited-time chicken sandwich and a new drink this month.

“Just like summer, this sandwich is only here for a good time, not a long time, so hurry up to snag this ULTIMATE summer sandwich. Serving BBQ in every bite, the new BBQ fried chicken sandwich features an Extra Crispy™ 100 percent white meat filet topped with hickory smoked bacon, KFC’s signature honey BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions, melted cheese and pickles, all on a premium brioche bun,” KFC said via PR Newswire.

There is also an announcement of a giveaway as well from the fast food chain. From July 3 through Aug. 13, purchase the new KFC Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich on KFC.com or the KFC app for a chance to win a ticket to Aruba.

What’s the best way to pair a good meal, but with a mouth-quenching drink to match? The fast food chain will also be unveiling its new Blackberry lemonade.

Credit: KFC



So stop by your local KFC and give the limited items a try before they are all gone!