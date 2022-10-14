DALLAS (KDAF) — On National Dessert day (Friday, Oct. 14) or any day when your sweet tooth is giving you fits, you might want to go bake a cake, go to a local bakery and grab a fresh one or go out to eat and get a dessert after your meal.

But the State Fair of Texas is home to the most unique and arguably delicious desserts mankind has ever seen, so, what are you waiting for? It’s not going to last forever you know until the next fair season begins that is.

That’s why getting some of the best desserts in North Texas, no, Texas as a whole, no, the entire country, no, the entire world should be at the absolute top of your list of things to do this weekend or, at least before the fair season comes to a close.

The fair said, “We all like that new NEW, next thing that will be trending before you know it, and this selection of food is exactly that. Get your tastebuds ready for new flavors coming right at ya, from your favorite concessionaires of the State Fair of Texas. Be the first in your circle of friends and family to try these wild concoctions and don’t forget to tag the fair in your social posts! #BigTex”

Now, this wouldn’t be a legitimate story unless we gave you a fair reason to go out to try these, and we will, simply by telling you what the best sweets and dessert foods that are offered at the State Fair of Texas are.

First up we wanted to ensure you knew what the cream of the sugary crop sweet foods were:

Cha-Cha Chata: Sidestep all the others ‘cause it’s finally here – the milkshake that will make you Cha-Cha Chata all night long!

Deep Fried Rocky Road with Blue Beel Ice Cream: The wait is over – Deep Fried Rocky Road is here! Rocky Road Kettle Fresh Fudge is coated with fluffy, lightly sweetened batter and deep-fried to perfection, stacked high, and drizzled with chocolate syrup and sweetened condensed milk.

Peanut Butter Paradise: Man cannot live by bread alone – he must have peanut butter. Peanut Butter Paradise starts with deep-frying a honey bun.

The Ultimate Brookie Monster: The Ultimate Brookie Monster is the ultimate in dessert decadence. It’s like a dessert hall of fame party on one saucer.

Now for a look at some of the new (sweet/dessert) foods for the 2022 season:

Doh-Muff : A yeast doughnut battered in Banana Nut Muffin batter and deep fried!!! It’s a doughnut AND a muffin!

: A yeast doughnut battered in Banana Nut Muffin batter and deep fried!!! It’s a doughnut AND a muffin! Chocolate Dipped Cheesecake on a Stick : You can have your cake and eat it too with Drizzle’s New York-style cheesecake on a stick.

: You can have your cake and eat it too with Drizzle’s New York-style cheesecake on a stick. Deep Fried Strawberry Shortcake Crunch Roll : Our crazy delicious Strawberry Shortcake Roll is dipped into our homemade pink waffle batter infused with strawberry purée and fried to perfection.

: Our crazy delicious Strawberry Shortcake Roll is dipped into our homemade pink waffle batter infused with strawberry purée and fried to perfection. Deep Fried Honey : Have you heard the BUZZ? There is a new fried food in town… Nature’s perfect sweet treat, as only Texas can imagine. Deep Fried TEXAS Honey.

: Have you heard the BUZZ? There is a new fried food in town… Nature’s perfect sweet treat, as only Texas can imagine. Deep Fried TEXAS Honey. Cherry Dipped Waffle Cone : We all scream for ice cream, especially served to you from a Big Tex-sized ice cream cone stand!

: We all scream for ice cream, especially served to you from a Big Tex-sized ice cream cone stand! Deep Fried Praline Cheesecake Egg Roll : A dessert like none you’ve had before, this Deep Fried Praline Cheesecake egg roll is sure to be a sweet escape! Rich and creamy praline cheesecake filling in an egg roll wrapper and deep-fried to golden perfection.

: A dessert like none you’ve had before, this Deep Fried Praline Cheesecake egg roll is sure to be a sweet escape! Rich and creamy praline cheesecake filling in an egg roll wrapper and deep-fried to golden perfection. Raspberry Chipotle Sopapilla Cheesecake : Sweet raspberries and spicy chipotle blended with cream cheese create a sweet treat with Texas heat.

: Sweet raspberries and spicy chipotle blended with cream cheese create a sweet treat with Texas heat. Cookies and Cream Mini Donuts on a Stick : Do-nut hesitate to check out this portable sweet treat! Homemade mini donuts are dipped in a glaze base and then sprinkled with Oreo crumbles.

: Do-nut hesitate to check out this portable sweet treat! Homemade mini donuts are dipped in a glaze base and then sprinkled with Oreo crumbles. Deep Fried Southern Dessert Dumplings: These delightfully indulgent dumplings are a mashup of two southern dessert favorites sweet potato and pecan pie with a twist that might make grandma jealous.