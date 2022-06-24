DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the end of the work week and we are so proud of you for all your hard work. Why not celebrate with dinner at a nice restaurant?

Treat yourself!

If you’re in the mood for American cuisine, we got your back GAYOT has released a list of the best restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex serving American Cuisine. Here is their list:

  • Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine – 4259 Bryant Irvin Rd. Fort Worth, TX 76312
  • Fearing’s – 2121 McKinney Ave. Dallas, TX 75201
  • Grace – 777 Main St. Fort Worth, TX 76102
  • Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill – 5000 Beltline Rd. Ste. 775 Dallas, TX 75254
  • The Lonesome Dove Western Bistro – 2406 N. Main St. Fort Worth, TX 76164
  • Rapscallion2023 Greenville Ave. #110 Dallas, TX 75206
  • Rough Creek Lodge – US 67 & County Rd. 2013 Glen Rose, TX 76043
  • Savor 2000 Woodall Rogers Fwy. Dallas, TX 75201

For the full report, visit GAYOT.