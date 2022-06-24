DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the end of the work week and we are so proud of you for all your hard work. Why not celebrate with dinner at a nice restaurant?
Treat yourself!
If you’re in the mood for American cuisine, we got your back GAYOT has released a list of the best restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex serving American Cuisine. Here is their list:
- Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine – 4259 Bryant Irvin Rd. Fort Worth, TX 76312
- Fearing’s – 2121 McKinney Ave. Dallas, TX 75201
- Grace – 777 Main St. Fort Worth, TX 76102
- Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill – 5000 Beltline Rd. Ste. 775 Dallas, TX 75254
- The Lonesome Dove Western Bistro – 2406 N. Main St. Fort Worth, TX 76164
- Rapscallion – 2023 Greenville Ave. #110 Dallas, TX 75206
- Rough Creek Lodge – US 67 & County Rd. 2013 Glen Rose, TX 76043
- Savor – 2000 Woodall Rogers Fwy. Dallas, TX 75201
For the full report, visit GAYOT.