DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the end of the work week and we are so proud of you for all your hard work. Why not celebrate with dinner at a nice restaurant?

Treat yourself!

If you’re in the mood for American cuisine, we got your back GAYOT has released a list of the best restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex serving American Cuisine. Here is their list:

Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine – 4259 Bryant Irvin Rd. Fort Worth, TX 76312

– 4259 Bryant Irvin Rd. Fort Worth, TX 76312 Fearing’s – 2121 McKinney Ave. Dallas, TX 75201

– 2121 McKinney Ave. Dallas, TX 75201 Grace – 777 Main St. Fort Worth, TX 76102

– 777 Main St. Fort Worth, TX 76102 Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill – 5000 Beltline Rd. Ste. 775 Dallas, TX 75254

– 5000 Beltline Rd. Ste. 775 Dallas, TX 75254 The Lonesome Dove Western Bistro – 2406 N. Main St. Fort Worth, TX 76164

– 2406 N. Main St. Fort Worth, TX 76164 Rapscallion – 2023 Greenville Ave. #110 Dallas, TX 75206

– 2023 Greenville Ave. #110 Dallas, TX 75206 Rough Creek Lodge – US 67 & County Rd. 2013 Glen Rose, TX 76043

– US 67 & County Rd. 2013 Glen Rose, TX 76043 Savor – 2000 Woodall Rogers Fwy. Dallas, TX 75201

For the full report, visit GAYOT.