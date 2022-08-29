DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love Chinese food? With so many food options in Dallas, you deserve to take yourself out for lunch. Our suggestion: chop suey.

What better day than today as Monday, Aug. 29 is National Chop Suey Day!

“Made with an assortment of ingredients like vegetables, meat, and eggs, chop suey is served with rice or noodles. Many Americans have grown up eating it and enjoy it well into their adulthood too,” officials with NationalToday.com said on their website.

Here is Yelp’s list of the best places to get chop suey in Dallas:

Szechuan Chinese Restaurant

Canton Chinese Restaurant

Zhao Star Chinese Restaurant

BoBo China

Little Hunan of Plano

Cafemandu Flavors of Nepal

The Wok

Mah-Jong Chinese Kitchen

East Wall Chinese Cuisine

For more suggestions, visit Yelp.