The top Black Friday deals on electronics, home appliances and more at Walmart

Retail giant Walmart is one of the heavy hitters during Black Friday, offering deep discounts that can save you hundreds of dollars. Although Black Friday isn’t until Nov. 24 this year, Walmart has already rolled back prices on some of the hottest items.

At BestReviews, we’ve tested and researched countless products to help you shop more confidently. Whether you want a new pair of Apple AirPods to listen to your favorite tunes on the go or to get a head start on finding holiday toys for your little one (like the mini Chevrolet Silverado Ride-On Car below), we’ve rounded up the best Walmart Black Friday deals available now.

Electronics deals

Black Friday is an excellent time to shop for holiday gifts, and electronics are among the hottest items you can save on. Walmart has already discounted items like headphones, smartwatches, TVs, gaming monitors and more.

46% OFF

AirPods are easy to sync with other Apple devices, making them an excellent bargain for iPhone, iPad and MacBook users this Black Friday. The audio and voice call quality is superb, and the innovative H1 chip provides stable and reliable wireless connectivity and hands-free access to Siri.

15% OFF

Those looking for a solid TV for their living room or basement will love this Vizio 65-inch smart TV. It offers plenty of premium features, including a lightning-fast processor for a high-quality picture and a gaming mode for low input lag. Plus, it comes with a voice remote.

11% OFF

The PS5 packs some of the most powerful and advanced gaming technology and renders graphics in a 120-hertz refresh rate for compatible games. This bundle comes with the latest Call of Duty installment, and the console has 1TB of built-in storage. and supports HDR picture-enhancing technology for lifelike colors and visuals

14% OFF

This smart TV is powered by Tizen, which makes it easy to download the most popular streaming apps and search for titles. Direct Lit LED technology fine-tunes blacks and whites for optimal contrast, and HDR technology enhances picture quality and reproduces brighter colors and improved clarity.

12% OFF

The Apple Watch Series 9 is brighter and faster than its predecessor, and the innovative S9 chip allows you to interact with it without even looking at the display. It’s waterproof for up to 50 meters, making it suitable for swimming, and features advanced sensors for tracking various health and fitness metrics such as blood oxygen, an ECG and sleep stages.

18% OFF

This is a fantastic all-around laptop that you can snag ahead of Black Friday for $329. We love it for its crisp 15.6-inch display that’s great for streaming HD movies and TV shows, 8GB of RAM for efficient multitasking and an integrated 256GB solid-state drive. The battery life is excellent too, lasting up to 9 hours on a full charge.

54% OFF

Roku is one of the originators of modern streaming devices, and the Roku Premiere is an excellent product in its lineup. It’s not as expensive as other streaming devices, but it offers 4K, HD and HDR streaming and access to the best apps, such as Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max. It works with voice assistants, including Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, and supports AirPlay 2.

34% OFF

Score a brand-new PS5 controller at a great price. The DualSense wireless PS5 controller has a built-in microphone for chatting online, a 3.5-millimeter jack for connecting an external headset, a mute button, adaptive triggers and a create button for capturing and recording gaming moments. Plus, it has a built-in speaker compatible with select games, and it comes in nine colors.

44% OFF

This curved gaming monitor has a WQHD resolution and a 170-hertz frame rate for smooth gaming. It offers sharp picture quality with bright colors, outstanding clarity and excellent contrast during low-light scenes or gameplay. The 1ms response time means there’s minimal input lag, and the zero-frame narrow bezel design lets you see more of the action on screen.

Other Walmart Black Friday electronics deals worth checking out

Home appliance and kitchenware deals

After electronics, we’d say that home appliances are next in line as the hottest Walmart Black Friday sale items. That includes blenders, microwave ovens, slow cookers, air fryers and coffee machines.

72% OFF

A brand-new cookware set can be expensive, but you can save big on this eight-piece pots and pans set. They have a ceramic, nonstick surface that makes cleanup easy and an even-heat delivery design that prevents food from burning.

75% OFF

There’s nothing like a tasty smoothie for a post-workout snack or when you want something light, and you can make yours the way you want with this blender. It features containers for different purposes, and in addition to smoothies, it’s perfect for making sauces, protein shakes, baby food and juices.

50% OFF

If you’re having trouble getting to those hard-to-reach areas of your home on cleaning day, we recommend this cordless vacuum cleaner. Its slender build and compact design make it perfect for above-floor cleaning, and the removable battery runs for up to 40 minutes on a full charge. HyperVelocity technology provides powerful suction power for lifting pet hair, dirt and debris, and an infrared sensor detects and picks up dirt you can’t see.

31% OFF

This air fryer has a large 30-quart capacity, making it suitable for medium-sized families, and has 11 preset cooking modes, including toasting, roasting, baking and grilling. The smart touchscreen has easy-to-navigate menus, and you can adjust settings, track time and progress and choose from a range of cooking options.

40% OFF

Keep cool in any room in your home with this slim and compact tower fan. The bladeless fan design minimizes noise for quiet operation, and the 90-degree wide oscillation angle effectively removes heat. The integrated sensor adjusts fan speed based on the room temperature, and the removable rear grille makes it easy to clean and remove dust.

50% OFF

Whether you need additional storage for meats and frozen goods or want to keep your snacks and beverages cool and ready for consumption, this mini fridge is an excellent buy. Its compact build makes it suitable for smaller spaces such as offices, bedrooms and dorms, and the dual exterior doors let you access the freezer and refrigerator compartments separately.

50% OFF

Make delicious hot espresso with this high-end espresso machine. It packs high-power pressure for maximum flavor extraction, Thermoblock heating for even heat distribution and a professional foaming wand for achieving a rich and creamy froth. It has just three buttons for easy operation and precise temperature controls.

60% OFF

Those used to traditional vacuum cleaners will love this vacuum cleaner for its easy operation but will also be impressed with its bagless design. It has a 1.5-liter capacity and a multi-cyclonic filtration system that filters out debris and dust from the air path as it moves. Plus, it has a five-position height adjustment for cleaning any carpet and hard floor.

50% OFF

Few things are as frustrating as running out of ice at a party, but with this ice maker, you won’t have to leave the party anymore. This ice maker makes nine bullet-shaped ice cubes in just six minutes and features an automatic self-cleaning function. You’ll get approximately 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours, and the carrying handles make storage easy and let you take it anywhere with ease.

50% OFF

This air purifier is excellent for cleaning the air in spaces up to 1,590 square feet and captures up to 99.97% of particles. Its three-stage filtration system is effective at trapping and eliminating dust, pet dander, hair, pollen, cigarette smoke and odors, and the control panel is easy to operate thanks to its one-touch button design. Plus, it works fast and can clean a space of 420 square feet in just 30 minutes.

Other Walmart Black Friday home appliance deals worth checking out

Toy deals

Before you know it, it’ll be the holiday season, meaning it’s an excellent time to stock up on toys if you have children to shop for this year. Toys can be expensive but expect significant discounts on all kinds, including cars, dolls, dollhouses, Lego sets, play sets, stuffed animals and more.

30% OFF

A Barbie dollhouse is a must-have for any young fan of the famous doll. This two-story dollhouse includes a six rooms and 25 pieces of furniture and accessories. Plus, you can flip the wall in the living room to transform it into an entertaiment room.

54% OFF

This ride-on car boasts a realistic pick-up truck and is suitable for children ages 1 to 4. It has a parental remote control to manage speed, and all four wheels are wear-resistant and have a suspension system for a smooth ride.

50% OFF

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are timeless, and thanks to the 2023 movie released earlier this year, this Raphael remote-controlled skater is sure to be a hit with kids. The sai-shaped remote shifts the skateboard side to side, forward or backward, and can be used to imitate real-life skateboarding tricks.

49% OFF

This stylish ride-on Lamborghini can be operated by the child with the steering wheel and foot pedal or via the remote control, and boasts neat features such as LED lights, horn buttons and a speed switch. Plus, it has a USB port for charging devices, supports MP3 for playing music and has three speed settings.

17% OFF

This toy truck is made with durable materials and advanced technology for superior performance. It has a DX3 Transmitter, a radio tray designed for use with single or dual steering servos and an electric chassis for increased durability and strength. Plus, the four-wheel drive make it suitable for any environment, including wet or dry pavement and rugged terrain like dirt trails and grassy hills.

50% OFF

This two-pack comes with a set of Bratz favorites Chloe and Sasha, featuring a nostalgic look from 2001, and the packaging is holographic, allowing each doll to show off their flattering style. It comes with several play accessories, including four outfits, four pairs of shoes, two backpacks, a hairbrush and a poster.

Other Walmart Black Friday toy deals worth checking out

When do Black Friday sales start at Walmart?

Unlike other retailers who prefer to drop their big sales on Black Friday, Walmart shoppers can jump much earlier. Walmart has spread its Black Friday sale into three conjoining events for customers to take advantage of significant savings.

The first event kicked off on Nov. 7 online and Nov. 9 in-store, while the second event begins the following week on Nov. 14 online and Nov. 16 in-store. The third and final event, the primary Black Friday sale, will go live online on Nov. 21 and in-store on Nov. 25.

Do you really get better prices on Walmart Black Friday Deals?

We do our best to round up the best Walmart Black Friday deals from as early as September. We consistently update our guides to reflect live deals and keep you in the loop as the Black Friday sale approaches.

You’ll see many significant discounts on big-ticket items, but it’s worth noting that each sale will have unique items on sale. For example, during the first sale, there may be a TV at 50% off that won’t have the same price cut during the second and third sale. That’s why we recommend not hesitating to purchase something if you see an outstanding deal on something you want.

Also, if you sign up for Walmart Plus, you’ll get access to every online deal seven hours earlier than nonmembers. That means you can jump on hot items before they sell out and take advantage of free next-day and two-day shipping.

