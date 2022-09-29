DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab a latte, an iced coffee, or if you like it black that’s cool too, there’s no wrong way to celebrate National Coffee Day. However, maybe it’s time you get your own coffee to make at home.

Who knows, maybe coffee could help you become the next Beethoven? “Before drinking his morning brew, the composer, Beethoven, actually counted out 60 coffee beans for each cup he brewed,” NationalToday says.

Surely if you’re at the age of 18 or above you’ve been able to find your go-to coffee chain to stop and grab your go-to cup of joe, but what about the best local coffee shop? Well, if you’re looking to find the best coffee shop in your state, you’re in the right place.

Food & Wine released a report on the best coffee roaster in every state; they found the best coffee roaster every single state has to offer including the state of Texas. “From Alabama to Wyoming, these coffee roasters are ushering a new era of perfectly crafted beans and brews,” Food & Wine says.

In the Lone Star State, go ahead and travel down to Houston and head to Three Keys Coffee and get the F&W-recommended Embracing Boldness (Ethiopia Gufi Natural) for $20. “This exuberant but disciplined entrant has lately been turning Houston’s fledgling scene on its head, a reminder that the hierarchy of Texas’ sprawling coffee culture is not yet a settled matter.”

Here’s what you need to know about this roasting shop, “Founded in 2019, Three Keys is a craft coffee roastery based out of Houston, TX. The name is inspired by the valves of the trumpet, which has been the instrument of choice for some of the most influential jazz musicians and composers. Similarly, Three Keys Coffee speaks a language that’s sophisticated yet accessible to everyone who’s willing to slow down and share a cup.”