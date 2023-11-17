The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Many are planning their events for Thanksgiving but let’s not forget that Christmas is right around the corner as well. As Thanksgiving comes closer, many are also preparing for the later holiday, Christmas.

We asked Yelp for the “Best Christmas dinners” in DFW and we got in contact with the top 5 places to see if they are still open for Christmas or any events they may have planned to celebrate the holiday.

TOP YELP CHOICE: The Henry

The Henry: St. Henry’s Winter Wonderland

The Henry is a Dallas go-to for many natives in the city. They are transforming their rooftop bar into an elusive holiday getaway: St. Henry’s Winter Wonderland. Reservations can be made now.

2. Dakota’s Steakhouse

Dakota’s this year will not be open on Christmas Day but will be open on Christmas Eve. You can start making your reservations now.

3. 3Eleven Kitchen & Cocktails

This seafood and steakhouse spot will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You can make reservations for Christmas.

*4. Yardbird

Southern comfort spot, Yardbird, will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. They will be releasing their Christmas menu soon. However, Christmas dinner reservations can be made now.

5. Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood and Crab

You will only be able to indulge at this fine seafood establishment on Christmas eve for the holidays. Reservations are open now for December days and you can follow their newsletters for any announcements of other holiday events coming next month.

There’s little doubt that these top five locations will deliver outstanding food for Christmas dinner together with a wonderful festive atmosphere! Which of the many cuisines and festive settings will you pick for your Christmas meal?

* On the Yelp website, you will see Yo Ranch Steakhouse in this rank, but it has been replaced since it won’t be open during the holidays.