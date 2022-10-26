DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love a big ol’ plate of chicken fried steak? It is perfect for dinner, lunch and even breakfast.

If you ever wanted an excuse to cheat on your diet and indulge in this delicious meal, here it is. Wednesday, Oct. 26 is National Chicken Fried Steak Day. We think that is enough excuse to get yourself a heaping helping.

“Crispy breading and creamy gravy — just a few things you can look forward to on October 26, National Chicken Fried Steak Day. It’s a Southern cuisine classic. So, break out your deep fryer, get your gravy ladle ready and get excited to have a full belly of Southern fried goodness!” as stated on NationalToday.com.

Here are some of the best places in North Texas to get yourself a delicious plate of chicken fried steak, according to Yelp!

Ellen’s

Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

Maple Leaf Diner

The Ranch

The Porch

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

Streets Fine Chicken

For more suggestions, visit Yelp!