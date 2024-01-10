The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The year has just started and the weather is freezing, but don’t let that stop you from having fun this weekend!

The Ballet Frontier will be performing selections from “Romeo and Juliet,” “Carmen” and other selections on Jan. 13. The Event is free and open to the public at the Kimbell Art Museum.

The performance is part of a special exhibit called “Bonnards Worlds” which will begin at 2 p.m. in the Piano Pavilion.

Find out more about other exhibits and events at the Kimbell Art Museum, here.