DALLAS (KDAF) — This weekend, July 21-24, is when this year’s Asian Film Festival of Dallas takes place. The festival has been run for the past 15 years, giving hundreds of Asian filmmakers the chance to show off their creations.
There will be 16 feature films shown at this year’s festival (12 narrative features and four documentary films) as well as 11 short films.
You can purchase tickets to individual screenings for about $15 per ticket.
The first film to kickoff the festival will be a showing of Too Cool to Kill, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, July 21.
The Official lineup is as follows:
- Too Cool to Kill
- The Witch 2: The Other One
- Small, Slow but Steady
- 7 Days
- A New Old Play
- Baby Assassins
- Dealing With Dad
- Erzulie
- Jalsaghar (The Music Room)
- Lonely Glory
- Preman
- Yellow Dragon’s Village
- Ascension
- Cat Daddies
- Dark Red Forest
- Singing in the Wilderness
- An Island Drifts
- Falafel
- Foster Fail
- The Han Flows
- I want to hear the word on the street
- The Man of the Terms of Service
- Misdelivered
- Nai Nai
- Secret Recipe
- Spider
- Veils
Since 2002, the Asian Film Festival of Dallas has been dedicated to celebrating and supporting emerging and established Asian and Asian-American filmmakers and sharing the rich diversity of Asian culture through cinema.
