DALLAS (KDAF) — This summer is a great time for film fans. With great movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Lightyear and Everything Everywhere All At Once still in theaters, there are tons of great movies for movie fans to see across the country.
Locally, film enthusiasts are also getting a feast. The Oak Cliff Film Festival just wrapped up this past weekend, giving Dallasites more than 60 films to enjoy, including plenty of great locally-produced features. The fun isn’t over yet as fans have an exciting local festival to look forward to: The Asian Film Festival of Dallas.
Officials with the Asian Film Festival of Dallas have released this year’s film lineup. There will be 16 feature films shown at this year’s festival (12 narrative features and four documentary films) as well as 11 short films.
The Official lineup is as follows:
- Too Cool to Kill
- The Witch 2: The Other One
- Small, Slow but Steady
- 7 Days
- A New Old Play
- Baby Assassins
- Dealing With Dad
- Erzulie
- Jalsaghar (The Music Room)
- Lonely Glory
- Preman
- Yellow Dragon’s Village
- Ascension
- Cat Daddies
- Dark Red Forest
- Singing in the Wilderness
- An Island Drifts
- Falafel
- Foster Fail
- The Han Flows
- I want to hear the word on the street
- The Man of the Terms of Service
- Misdelivered
- Nai Nai
- Secret Recipe
- Spider
- Veils
Since 2002, the Asian Film Festival of Dallas has been dedicated to celebrating and supporting emerging and established Asian and Asian-American filmmakers and sharing the rich diversity of Asian culture through cinema.
For more information, visit their website by clicking here.