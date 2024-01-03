The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The American Kennel Club has announced the recognition of a new dog breed, the Lancashire Heeler.

The breed, which is categorized in the herding group, is noted as being intelligent, versatile, and affectionate. The breed was first introduced in 2003, but was only recognized by the AKC in 2024. Recognition by the AKC means that the breed is now eligible to participate in prestigious dog shows, including the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Other characteristics of the Lancashire Heeler include alert, friendly, and highly intelligent, with a short, weather-resistant coat of black, tan, or liver colors. Male and female heelers are about 9 to17 lbs. full grown, and live to 12 to 15 years.