DALLAS (KDAF) — You don’t have to fall down a rabbit hole to experience this Alice in Wonderland cocktail-themed experience.

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, is a new popup that is coming to Dallas that promises to, “transport you to new heights,” as described on Hidden.

“Join us on a topsy-turvy journey where reality bends, and curiosity reigns supreme. Indulge in an interactive tea party like no other, designed for those who possess an insatiable thirst for wonder. Alice on Tour guarantees to be the ultimate tea party, leaving you mesmerized and spellbound,” the interactive team mentions.

To indulge in this tea party however, you have to be 21 or over. Anyone under the age of 21 can attend their family-friendly sessions only. You still have time to get ready for the magical delight as the event doesn’t start until Aug. 10 and will be open until Aug. 27.