DALLAS (KDAF) — Season Greetings are upon us, and great holiday activities are popping up all throughout the Metroplex. The Aldophus Hotel just announced the opening of its Winter Ski Lodge on its rooftop.

“Meet us on the rooftop Tuesday-Saturday evenings and be transported to a picturesque scene complete with cozy winter yurts, glittering snowscape, blankets, warm boozy cocktails, tableside s’mores and more!” their Twitter post read.

The rooftop is transformed from a summer oasis to a winter wonderland featuring “cozy yurts, glittering snowscape, blankets and warm cocktails”, according to the Instagram post. The hotel will also have other holiday happenings as well from their Coca Lounge, the Great Adolphus Tree Lighting and more.

The Winter Ski Lodge opens Nov. 17 and will be available through the holidays. Find out more information and other Aldophus holiday events, here.