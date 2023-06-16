DALLAS (KDAF) — Let the music play!

The Kessler Theater will be recreating the historic art and music vibes from the Video Bar and On the Air for one night only. Both venues helped cultivate the music scene in the 80s and early 90s.

The theater will turn into a living homage to that era on June 16, transforming the venue for one night only into the ’80s music video bar. Televisions and projection screens will show experimental and unique music videos that will play all night long.

See and hear the alternative sounds of ’80s music with the music of today. Bart Weiss was part of the original crew who helped create both On The Air and The Video Bar. Weiss and other members of the team will make an appearance.

“If you were there, this is a chance to relive it and reconnect with your (now older) friends. If you were too young, this is a chance to see what you missed. The Kessler in North Oak Cliff is absolutely the perfect place for this Video Bar reunion,” Weiss said via Prekindle.

This event is open to the public, but tickets are $20. You can purchase them here.