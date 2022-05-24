OAK CLIFF (KDAF) — More information for this year’s Oak Cliff Film Festival has dropped. Here’s what we know.

The official schedule for the festival is from Thursday, June 23, to Sunday, June 26. The festival will be located at the Texas Theatre, Wild Detectives and Kessler Theatre.

There are 66 films listed to screen at the festival. To see a full lineup you can do so by clicking here. VIP Badges as well as individual screening tickets are now available for purchase. You can purchase those by clicking here.

Also, if you would like to volunteer, festival officials are now accepting volunteer sign-ups.

For more information, visit 2022.oakclifffilmfestival.com.