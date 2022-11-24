DALLAS (KDAF) — Thanksgiving weekend is here and if you need a way to keep the family occupied this weekend, North Texas is home to plenty of great movie theaters.

Don’t know what’s playing this weekend? No worries. We got you covered. Here’s what you can expect at the theaters this weekend!

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Synopsis: Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.

Devotion

Synopsis: A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Synopsis: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

Bones and All

Synopsis: Maren, a young woman, learns how to survive on the margins of society.

The Menu

Synopsis: A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Synopsis: The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa.

