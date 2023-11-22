DALLAS (KDAF) — DFW will stay cool and dry over the Thanksgiving holiday week, with high temps below normal in the 50s.

The National Weather Service reported, “Below normal temperatures will continue through the upcoming weekend. High temperatures will generally be in the 50s to low 60s each afternoon with morning lows in the 30s and 40s. Isolated rain showers are possible in portions of Central/Southeast Texas on Thanksgiving Day. Another strong cold front will arrive over the weekend along with some low chances for rain.”

A storm system will bring rain, sleet and snow to regions in the South and Northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday, which may impact travel hubs in Alabama, Florida, New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC.

Most of the country is dry on Thanksgiving Day, though breezy conditions may persist.