DALLAS (KDAF) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and these Dallas/Fort Worth restaurants are making it easy to celebrate Turkey Day.

This year, STIRR, The Finch, Vidorra, Serious Pizza and Saaya will be open on Thanksgiving Day and have standard operating hours.

STIRR (Both locations) open from 11 A.M. – 10 P.M. (Special Family Style Feast)

The Finch (Both locations) open from 11 A.M. – 10 P.M. (Full Menu & Special Plated Menu)

Serious Pizza (Both locations) open from 11 A.M. – 12 A.M.

Vidorra (Both locations) open from 11 A.M. – 2 A.M.

Saaya open from 4 P.M – 11 P.M.

In addition, STIRR and The Finch will have special Thanksgiving menu options.

STIRR

STIRR crafted a special 4-course Thanksgiving feast that promises to immerse you in the essence of the holiday season. Guests can select one starter, one entree, two sides and finish with one dessert, all for just $36 per person. Children aged 12 and under can savor this experience for only $12 each.

Starters: Choice of One

Jalapeno corn chowder

Roasted corn, candied bacon, chives

Fall Greens Mixed Salad

Praline Pecans, dried cranberries, crumbled blue cheese, apple cider vinaigrette

Entree: Choice of One

Garlic and Herb Fried Turkey

Southern Style Gravy

Caribbean Glazed Spiral Sliced Ham

Pineapple Spiced Rum Glaze

Sides: Choice of Two

Loaded Whipped Potatoes

Roasted Sweet Potato Hash

Sweet and Spicy Cornbread Stuffing

Green Bean Casserole with Cream of Wild Mushrooms and Tobacco Onions

Desserts: Choice of One

Pumpkin Spiced Cheesecake

Peach Cobbler with Henry’s Vanilla Ice Cream

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

The Finch

The Finch has curated a special Thanksgiving plate that includes deep-fried turkey breast, bourbon sage gravy, cornbread dressing, bacon fat sautéed green beans, brown butter sweet potato casserole, house-made cranberry sauce and a buttery yeast roll, for just $28 a person.