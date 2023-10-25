The video above is from a previous segment.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and these Dallas/Fort Worth restaurants are making it easy to celebrate Turkey Day.
This year, STIRR, The Finch, Vidorra, Serious Pizza and Saaya will be open on Thanksgiving Day and have standard operating hours.
- STIRR (Both locations) open from 11 A.M. – 10 P.M. (Special Family Style Feast)
- The Finch (Both locations) open from 11 A.M. – 10 P.M. (Full Menu & Special Plated Menu)
- Serious Pizza (Both locations) open from 11 A.M. – 12 A.M.
- Vidorra (Both locations) open from 11 A.M. – 2 A.M.
- Saaya open from 4 P.M – 11 P.M.
In addition, STIRR and The Finch will have special Thanksgiving menu options.
STIRR
STIRR crafted a special 4-course Thanksgiving feast that promises to immerse you in the essence of the holiday season. Guests can select one starter, one entree, two sides and finish with one dessert, all for just $36 per person. Children aged 12 and under can savor this experience for only $12 each.
Starters: Choice of One
- Jalapeno corn chowder
- Roasted corn, candied bacon, chives
- Fall Greens Mixed Salad
- Praline Pecans, dried cranberries, crumbled blue cheese, apple cider vinaigrette
Entree: Choice of One
- Garlic and Herb Fried Turkey
- Southern Style Gravy
- Caribbean Glazed Spiral Sliced Ham
- Pineapple Spiced Rum Glaze
Sides: Choice of Two
- Loaded Whipped Potatoes
- Roasted Sweet Potato Hash
- Sweet and Spicy Cornbread Stuffing
- Green Bean Casserole with Cream of Wild Mushrooms and Tobacco Onions
Desserts: Choice of One
- Pumpkin Spiced Cheesecake
- Peach Cobbler with Henry’s Vanilla Ice Cream
- Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
The Finch
The Finch has curated a special Thanksgiving plate that includes deep-fried turkey breast, bourbon sage gravy, cornbread dressing, bacon fat sautéed green beans, brown butter sweet potato casserole, house-made cranberry sauce and a buttery yeast roll, for just $28 a person.