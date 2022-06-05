A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are mor than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.

But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.

Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Texas.

Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leave something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

Dakota’s Texas Style Chili

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 3 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 20 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 cups

– Number of ingredients: 13

White Texas Sheet Cake

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Additional: 20 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 1 10×15-inch sheet cake

– Number of ingredients: 14

Texas Jambalaya

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 35 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

San Antonio Salad

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 25 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

Tex-Mex Patty Melts

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 25 minutes

– Servings: 3

– Yield: 3 burgers

– Number of ingredients: 8

Simple Texas Salsa

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Total: 5 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 1/2 cups

– Number of ingredients: 6

Tejano Style Shrimp Cocktail

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Total: 20 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

Texas Pork Ribs

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 5 hrs

– Additional: 8 hrs

– Total: 13 hrs 30 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

Potato and Bean Enchiladas

– Prep: 1 hr

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 45 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

Terry’s Texas Pinto Beans

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 15 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

Honey Smoked Turkey

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 3 hrs 15 minutes

– Total: 3 hrs 45 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 1 (12 pound) turkey

– Number of ingredients: 8

Slow-Cooked, Texas-Style Beef Brisket

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 day

– Total: 1 day

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

Texas Sheet Cake Cookies

– Prep: 40 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 cookies

– Number of ingredients: 18

Cowboy Caviar

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Additional: 20 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

Chicken Long Rice Soup

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Additional: 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

Texas Deer Chili

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 4 hrs

– Total: 4 hrs 30 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

Mexican Corn

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 20 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

Keto Tex-Mex Ground Beef Casserole

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 50 minutes

– Additional: 5 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 1 11×7-inch casserole

– Number of ingredients: 16

Boudreaux’s Zydeco Stomp Gumbo

– Prep: 1 hr

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 2 hrs

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

Seven Layer Tex Mex Dip

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Total: 15 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

Mom’s Favorite Baked Mac and Cheese

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Additional: 10 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

Slow Cooker Carolina BBQ

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 12 hrs

– Total: 12 hrs 15 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

Grandma’s Chocolate Texas Sheet Cake

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 1 10×15-inch cake

– Number of ingredients: 15

Soul Smothered Chicken

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

Texas Sausage Kolaches (Klobasneks)

– Prep: 45 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs 10 minutes

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

Brazilian Grilled Pineapple

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 20 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 3

D’s Famous Salsa

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Total: 10 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

Texas Cowboy Stew

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

Best-Ever Texas Caviar

– Prep: 35 minutes

– Total: 35 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

Spicy Fish Soup

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

Texas Caviar I

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 8 cups

– Number of ingredients: 11

Texas-Style Baked Beans

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

King Beef Oven Brisket

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 4 hrs

– Total: 4 hrs 15 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

Aunt Blanche’s Blueberry Muffins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 8

Sausage Jalapeno Poppers

– Prep: 1 hr

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 20 minutes

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 60 poppers

– Number of ingredients: 4

Texas Sheet Cake I

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 1 – 15×10 inch jelly roll cake

– Number of ingredients: 15

Real Texas Chili

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 20 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

Daddy’s ‘If They’da had This at the Alamo we would’ha WON!’ Texas Chili

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 30 minutes

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

Winter Blossom’s Often Requested Ham Salad

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 15 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

Texas Sheet Cake VI

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Additional: 15 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 – 12×18 inch sheet pan

– Number of ingredients: 16

Tex-Mex Turkey Soup

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Total: 50 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 22

Easy Texas Chili

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 8 cups

– Number of ingredients: 12

