DALLAS(KDAF)— It’s all about location when it comes to health!

The financial website, Wallet Hub lists the cities with the 2023 Unhealthiest and Healthiest places to live.

Wallet Hub said ” To determine which areas prioritize residents’ well-being, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the most populated U.S. cities across 43 key indicators of good health. Our data set ranges from the cost of a medical visit to fruit and vegetable consumption to the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated”.

Plano ranked 43, Dallas #103, and Fort Worth #117 in the Metroplex.

According to their list, one of the healthiest cities in Texas is Austin, which ranked #14. Among the unhealthiest cities, Brownsville comes in at #182. Houston was 94, San Antonio 99, Laredo 174, and Corpus Christi 173.