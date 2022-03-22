DENTON, Texas (KDAF) — Texas’s longest-running documentary film festival is making its return this week. From March 23 – 27 people can get a chance to choose from more than 50 documentaries to watch at this year’s Thin Line Festival.

Powered by Falcon Events, officials say they have combined the best of modern media to create an engaging, multi-layered experience that appeals to all.

On top of being able to view a variety of documentary films for free, there will also be more than 50 bands performing at the festival.

For more information, including the full list of films being screened, click here.