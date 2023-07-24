(Stacker) – Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts.

And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to Census Bureau data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Texas, using 2021 data from the Census Bureau. Surprisingly, the county with the No. 1 worst commute in the state isn’t even home to one of Texas’ major cities.

Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2021 among workers over the age of 16, excluding those who work from home. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#19. Montgomery County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 32.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 15.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 38.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.6%

— Carpooled: 8.2%

— Public transportation: 1%

— Walked: 0.7%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 10.4%

#19. Sabine County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 32.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 13%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 22.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 85.3%

— Carpooled: 4.2%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.4%

— Worked from home: 8.6%

#17. Fort Bend County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 32.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 12%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 54.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 76.3%

— Carpooled: 8.7%

— Public transportation: 1.1%

— Walked: 0.6%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%

— Worked from home: 12.3%

#17. Marion County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 32.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 11.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 55.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.5%

— Carpooled: 9.4%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 1.2%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2%

— Worked from home: 3.4%

#16. Parker County

– Average commute to work: 32.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 13.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 51%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 80.3%

— Carpooled: 8.4%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 0.9%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%

— Worked from home: 9.2%

#14. Caldwell County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 33.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 20.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 58.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.8%

— Carpooled: 8.3%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 2.7%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.1%

— Worked from home: 4.9%

#14. Somervell County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 33.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 17.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 38.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 77.8%

— Carpooled: 7.4%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0.3%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 4.4%

— Worked from home: 8.7%

#13. Hood County

– Average commute to work: 33.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 17%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 42.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.6%

— Carpooled: 6.4%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 0.9%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%

— Worked from home: 8.1%

#12. Wise County

– Average commute to work: 34.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 16.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 43.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 79.5%

— Carpooled: 10.1%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 1.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%

— Worked from home: 8%

#11. Bastrop County

– Average commute to work: 35.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 18.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 53.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.5%

— Carpooled: 10%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 1.6%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.6%

— Worked from home: 7.8%

#9. Kaufman County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 35.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 20.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 57.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.1%

— Carpooled: 8.6%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 0.8%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 8.5%

#9. Trinity County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 35.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 19.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 57.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 86.2%

— Carpooled: 6.5%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 2.6%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 3.6%

#7. Van Zandt County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 36.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 23.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 49.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 80.3%

— Carpooled: 10.6%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 1.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 6.6%

#7. Wilson County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 36.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 14.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 57.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 77.3%

— Carpooled: 9.2%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 0.3%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 12%

#6. Rains County

– Average commute to work: 36.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 23.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 63.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 75.2%

— Carpooled: 14.2%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 3.9%

— Worked from home: 5.7%

#5. Terrell County

– Average commute to work: 37.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 25.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 4.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 71.9%

— Carpooled: 16.7%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0%

— Worked from home: 11.3%

#4. Liberty County

– Average commute to work: 37.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 25.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 56.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.4%

— Carpooled: 8.8%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 0.8%

— Bicycle: 0.4%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2%

— Worked from home: 6.2%

#3. Bandera County

– Average commute to work: 39.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 25.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 56.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.6%

— Carpooled: 11%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 7.8%

#2. San Jacinto County

– Average commute to work: 40.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 26.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 72.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 79.4%

— Carpooled: 12.5%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 0.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 3%

— Worked from home: 4.2%

#1. Newton County

– Average commute to work: 42.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 26.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 61.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 90.1%

— Carpooled: 5.9%

— Public transportation: 0.7%

— Walked: 0.2%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.3%

— Worked from home: 2.9%