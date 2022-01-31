PLANO (KDAF) — Much of the Lone Star state will experience subfreezing temperatures this week, which could leave some Texans with busted pipes

In case you are one of the unlucky few, the City of Plano has released a video with tips on how to quickly shut off your water and the tools you will need. Click here to watch.

Below are some more winterization tips from city officials.

Tips before freezing temperatures:

Disconnect and drain hoses

Cover outdoor faucets

Insulate external pipes, outlets and your attic

Add caulk and weather stripping to you window and doors

Have your heating system professionally cleaned and inspected

Turn your irrigation controller off to keep sprinklers from running

Tips during freezing temperatures:

Turn down your thermostat a few degress to conserve energy

Keep your garage door closed if you car is not running

Open cabinets with pipes to let the heat in

Know how to shut your water off to prevent flooing and property damage if a pipe bursts

Let your faucets drip

Close fireplace damper (if not in use) to prevent heat from escaping up the chimney