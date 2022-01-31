PLANO (KDAF) — Much of the Lone Star state will experience subfreezing temperatures this week, which could leave some Texans with busted pipes
In case you are one of the unlucky few, the City of Plano has released a video with tips on how to quickly shut off your water and the tools you will need. Click here to watch.
Below are some more winterization tips from city officials.
Tips before freezing temperatures:
- Disconnect and drain hoses
- Cover outdoor faucets
- Insulate external pipes, outlets and your attic
- Add caulk and weather stripping to you window and doors
- Have your heating system professionally cleaned and inspected
- Turn your irrigation controller off to keep sprinklers from running
Tips during freezing temperatures:
- Turn down your thermostat a few degress to conserve energy
- Keep your garage door closed if you car is not running
- Open cabinets with pipes to let the heat in
- Know how to shut your water off to prevent flooing and property damage if a pipe bursts
- Let your faucets drip
- Close fireplace damper (if not in use) to prevent heat from escaping up the chimney