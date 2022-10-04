DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas football fans, State Fair of Texas fans, the time has officially come. Get ready for the 118th edition of the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The State Fair of Texas says, “More than 100,000 people travel to the State Fair for the AT&T Red River Showdown game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners. The game, played in Cotton Bowl Stadium since 1929, is an iconic staple of the State Fair.”

While it won’t be a top 25 matchup or a game of unbeatens as years past have been, the two longtime rivals will be meeting in North Texas with an identical 3-2 record. Here’s what you need to know about the game time, and how to watch and listen:

Cotton Bowl – Dallas

Saturday, October 8

11 a.m. CT

TV: ABC — Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Click here to learn about the clear bag policy and more about the rules of attending the game at the Cotton Bowl!

Traditions of the Red River Showdown, per Texas football:

The Cotton Bowl : After the series ended following a game in Austin in 1923, the tradition of the two schools playing at the State Fair of Texas began in 1929 in an old wooden structure called Fair Park Stadium. The new structure, also called Fair Park Stadium, but renamed the Cotton Bowl in 1936, was built in time for the 1930 matchup. The first Texas-OU game played at “The Cotton Bowl” was in 1937. This year’s Red River Showdown will be held in the Cotton Bowl for the 86th consecutive year.

: After the series ended following a game in Austin in 1923, the tradition of the two schools playing at the State Fair of Texas began in 1929 in an old wooden structure called Fair Park Stadium. The new structure, also called Fair Park Stadium, but renamed the Cotton Bowl in 1936, was built in time for the 1930 matchup. The first Texas-OU game played at “The Cotton Bowl” was in 1937. This year’s Red River Showdown will be held in the Cotton Bowl for the 86th consecutive year. The Battle Line : One of the unique characteristics of the great rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma is the colors. Tickets are divided equally and the stadium is split in half (burnt orange and crimson) at the 50-yard line. As the visiting team in 2022, the Longhorns will wear their white uniforms and occupy the east bench area (opposite the press box side).

: One of the unique characteristics of the great rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma is the colors. Tickets are divided equally and the stadium is split in half (burnt orange and crimson) at the 50-yard line. As the visiting team in 2022, the Longhorns will wear their white uniforms and occupy the east bench area (opposite the press box side). The Governor’s Cup : The Governor’s Cup is exchanged annually by the Governor of Texas (Greg Abbott) and the Governor of Oklahoma (Kevin Stitt) following the AT&T Red River Showdown. The tradition began when Texas Governor Dolph Briscoe donated the trophy, and each year it is transported from the office of the previous year’s winning governor to Dallas. Following the game, the trophy will once again be engraved with the winner after the game and housed in the office of the winning governor for the year.

: The Governor’s Cup is exchanged annually by the Governor of Texas (Greg Abbott) and the Governor of Oklahoma (Kevin Stitt) following the AT&T Red River Showdown. The tradition began when Texas Governor Dolph Briscoe donated the trophy, and each year it is transported from the office of the previous year’s winning governor to Dallas. Following the game, the trophy will once again be engraved with the winner after the game and housed in the office of the winning governor for the year. The Golden Hat: To the victor goes the Golden Hat, a rotating trophy given annually to the winner of the Texas-Oklahoma game. A gold cowboy hat that is mounted on a large block of wood, it has been part of the rivalry since the State Fair of Texas donated it in 1941. When the hat first arrived, it was known as the “Bronze Hat” and was actually made out of bronze. The hat was reworked in the 1970s and came out gold, hence the name change to the “Golden Hat.”