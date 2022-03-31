DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas has seen a tremendous drop in unemployment claims since last year, according to a new study from WalletHub.
WalletHub recently did a study looking at which states’ unemployment claims are recovering the quickest. Officials determined this ranking by looking at which states recovered the most since last week, and which states recovered the most since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here where their findings regarding Texas:
- Weekly unemployment claims in Texas increased by 6.15% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the 13th biggest increase in the U.S.
- Weekly unemployment claims in Texas increased by 23.44% compared to the start of 2020. This was the 3rd biggest increase in the U.S.
- Weekly unemployment claims in Texas decreased by 82.52% compared to the same week last year. This was the 12th biggest decrease in the U.S.
|State
|Recovered Most Since Last Week
|Recovered Most Since Start of COVID-19 Pandemic
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|Delaware
|2
|6
|Maryland
|3
|3
|West Virginia
|4
|11
|Vermont
|5
|4
|Rhode Island
|6
|18
|South Dakota
|7
|9
|Georgia
|8
|27
|Virginia
|9
|14
|Alabama
|10
|32
|Pennsylvania
|11
|2
|Nebraska
|12
|12
|Louisiana
|13
|30
|Montana
|14
|16
|Massachusetts
|15
|31
|Nevada
|16
|17
|Tennessee
|17
|29
|Idaho
|18
|25
|Iowa
|19
|8
|Missouri
|20
|36
|North Dakota
|21
|38
|Arkansas
|22
|5
|Mississippi
|23
|33
|Washington
|24
|7
|Wyoming
|25
|43
|Kentucky
|26
|50
|New Mexico
|27
|22
|Minnesota
|28
|34
|Connecticut
|29
|20
|Hawaii
|30
|41
|Colorado
|31
|19
|Florida
|32
|15
|Oregon
|33
|10
|South Carolina
|34
|21
|New York
|35
|37
|North Carolina
|36
|28
|Maine
|37
|24
|Kansas
|38
|44
|Texas
|39
|42
|New Jersey
|40
|35
|Arizona
|41
|13
|Wisconsin
|42
|23
|Alaska
|43
|39
|Illinois
|44
|26
|California
|45
|40
|Oklahoma
|46
|45
|Indiana
|47
|47
|Utah
|48
|48
|Michigan
|49
|46
|Ohio
|50
|49
|Washington D.C.
|51
|51
Source: WalletHub
For the full report, visit WalletHub.