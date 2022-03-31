DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas has seen a tremendous drop in unemployment claims since last year, according to a new study from WalletHub.

WalletHub recently did a study looking at which states’ unemployment claims are recovering the quickest. Officials determined this ranking by looking at which states recovered the most since last week, and which states recovered the most since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

Here where their findings regarding Texas:

  • Weekly unemployment claims in Texas increased by 6.15% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the 13th biggest increase in the U.S.
  • Weekly unemployment claims in Texas increased by 23.44% compared to the start of 2020. This was the 3rd biggest increase in the U.S.
  • Weekly unemployment claims in Texas decreased by 82.52% compared to the same week last year. This was the 12th biggest decrease in the U.S.
StateRecovered Most Since Last WeekRecovered Most Since Start of COVID-19 Pandemic
New Hampshire11
Delaware26
Maryland33
West Virginia411
Vermont54
Rhode Island618
South Dakota79
Georgia827
Virginia914
Alabama1032
Pennsylvania112
Nebraska1212
Louisiana1330
Montana1416
Massachusetts1531
Nevada1617
Tennessee1729
Idaho1825
Iowa198
Missouri2036
North Dakota2138
Arkansas225
Mississippi2333
Washington247
Wyoming2543
Kentucky2650
New Mexico2722
Minnesota2834
Connecticut2920
Hawaii3041
Colorado3119
Florida3215
Oregon3310
South Carolina3421
New York3537
North Carolina3628
Maine3724
Kansas3844
Texas3942
New Jersey4035
Arizona4113
Wisconsin4223
Alaska4339
Illinois4426
California4540
Oklahoma4645
Indiana4747
Utah4848
Michigan4946
Ohio5049
Washington D.C.5151
Source: WalletHub

For the full report, visit WalletHub.