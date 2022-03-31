DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas has seen a tremendous drop in unemployment claims since last year, according to a new study from WalletHub.

WalletHub recently did a study looking at which states’ unemployment claims are recovering the quickest. Officials determined this ranking by looking at which states recovered the most since last week, and which states recovered the most since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here where their findings regarding Texas:

Weekly unemployment claims in Texas increased by 6.15% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the 13th biggest increase in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in Texas increased by 23.44% compared to the start of 2020. This was the 3rd biggest increase in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in Texas decreased by 82.52% compared to the same week last year. This was the 12th biggest decrease in the U.S.

State Recovered Most Since Last Week Recovered Most Since Start of COVID-19 Pandemic New Hampshire 1 1 Delaware 2 6 Maryland 3 3 West Virginia 4 11 Vermont 5 4 Rhode Island 6 18 South Dakota 7 9 Georgia 8 27 Virginia 9 14 Alabama 10 32 Pennsylvania 11 2 Nebraska 12 12 Louisiana 13 30 Montana 14 16 Massachusetts 15 31 Nevada 16 17 Tennessee 17 29 Idaho 18 25 Iowa 19 8 Missouri 20 36 North Dakota 21 38 Arkansas 22 5 Mississippi 23 33 Washington 24 7 Wyoming 25 43 Kentucky 26 50 New Mexico 27 22 Minnesota 28 34 Connecticut 29 20 Hawaii 30 41 Colorado 31 19 Florida 32 15 Oregon 33 10 South Carolina 34 21 New York 35 37 North Carolina 36 28 Maine 37 24 Kansas 38 44 Texas 39 42 New Jersey 40 35 Arizona 41 13 Wisconsin 42 23 Alaska 43 39 Illinois 44 26 California 45 40 Oklahoma 46 45 Indiana 47 47 Utah 48 48 Michigan 49 46 Ohio 50 49 Washington D.C. 51 51

For the full report, visit WalletHub.