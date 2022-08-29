DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s high school football season in North Texas, and despite the excitement and love for the game; some people just want to take advantage of the fun.

That’s why Texas UIL is warning people to beware of live streaming scams. In an official statement, league officials said:

Photo courtesy Texas UIL via Twitter.

Here’s what people can do to prevent themselves from being scammed, according to the league

Twitter

Open the profile you’d like to report. Select the three dot icon Select Report and then select the type of issue you’d like to report.

Facebook

Go to the impersonating profile or Page Click the three dot icon below the cover photo. If you’re reporting a Page, select Find Support or Report Page. If you’re reporting a profile, select Find Support or Report Profile. Follow the on-screen instructions for impersonation to file a report.

Instagram

Go to the impersonating profile Click the three dot icon to the right of the page and select Report Select Report Account and follow the on-screen directions to file a report.

