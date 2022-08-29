DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s high school football season in North Texas, and despite the excitement and love for the game; some people just want to take advantage of the fun.
That’s why Texas UIL is warning people to beware of live streaming scams. In an official statement, league officials said:
Here’s what people can do to prevent themselves from being scammed, according to the league
- Open the profile you’d like to report.
- Select the three dot icon
- Select Report and then select the type of issue you’d like to report.
- Go to the impersonating profile or Page
- Click the three dot icon below the cover photo.
- If you’re reporting a Page, select Find Support or Report Page. If you’re reporting a profile, select Find Support or Report Profile.
- Follow the on-screen instructions for impersonation to file a report.
- Go to the impersonating profile
- Click the three dot icon to the right of the page and select Report
- Select Report Account and follow the on-screen directions to file a report.
