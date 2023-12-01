TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – While most of the Lone Star State doesn’t tend to experience winter weather conditions to the same degree (literally) as other areas, Texas does still have bouts of severe and otherwise icy weather. With the impact of El Niño forecasted to bring more precipitation during the 2023-2024 winter season, Texans may have to deal with traveling amid frigidly hazardous conditions more often than normal over the holidays.

However, as detailed by agencies including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Texas Department of Transportation, the National Safety Council, and the Occupational Safety and Administration, even drivers unfamiliar with icy or snowy roads can travel safely amid winter weather conditions through mindfulness and preparation.

As noted by OSHA, winter weather travel safety can be based on the three “P’s” for drivers to remember: Prepare for the trip, protect yourself, and prevent crashes on the road.

Prepare for the trip

Like with other severe weather conditions and bouts of extreme temperatures, OSHA advises that drivers prepare for emergencies and winter weather trips in advance, including taking care of the vehicle in use and the supplies on hand.

Before the trip begins, officials advise that drivers maintain the vehicle they’re going to use and review key items, including:

Check the battery and lights;

Check the cooling system;

Check the tire tread and, if applicable, use winter tires or snow chains;

Check the tire pressure;

Check the windshield wipers;

Keep the car windows clear and put no-freeze fluid in the washer reservoir;

Check the vehicle’s antifreeze; and

Make sure the gas tank is at least half-full to avoid a gas line freeze.

Further, the NSC and OSHA advised that drivers make sure to have supplies and an emergency supply kit on hand before the start of the trip, which should include:

A properly inflated spare tire, wheel wrench and tripod jack;

Jumper cables;

Tool kit and/or a multipurpose utility tool;

At least one flashlight and extra batteries;

Reflective triangles and brightly-colored cloth for visibility;

A compass;

A first aid kit with necessary medications and supplies, as well as gauze, tape, bandages, antibiotic ointment, aspirin, a blanket, nonlatex gloves, scissors, hydrocortisone, thermometer, tweezers and instant cold compress;

Nonperishable, high-energy foods;

Drinking water;

At least one reflective vest for visibility;

A car charger for phones;

A fire extinguisher;

Duct tape;

Rain ponchos, coats, and warm clothing;

Snow brush and ice scraper;

Extra windshield washer fluid;

A shovel;

Cat litter, sand, or floor mats for traction; and

Blankets.

OSHA also advised that drivers practice driving in cold weather by rehearsing maneuvers slowly in an empty parking lot during the day, including:

Driving more slowly;

Steering into a skid;

Knowing how the vehicle’s brakes will function (stomp on antilock brakes, pump on non-antilock brakes); and

Increasing stopping distances to prepare for ice and water.

The NSC also advised that drivers should check the forecast and wait out severe weather if possible. However, if travel is unavoidable, drivers should plan out their routes and share travel plans with another person before starting the trip.

Protect yourself and others

When the time comes for the trip, the agencies all advise that every driver and passenger in the vehicle be seated and secured properly with seatbelts and, when applicable, child safety seats.

However, as noted by the NHTSA, child car seats and booster seats can be less effective when children are wearing heavy coats. Instead, the NHTSA advised that toddlers in car seats should have a lightweight jacket, a blanket, and a snug-fitting harness instead of puffy and heavy jacket material that can loosen harnesses and interfere with their safety.

If the car stops or stalls for any reason, OSHA and the NHTSA both advise that drivers and passengers focus on themselves, the car, and their surroundings:

Stay with the car and don’t overexert;

Let the car be seen, using bright markers on the antenna or windows and the interior dome light on; and

Make sure the exhaust pipe is clear of any snow or debris and only run the car in increments to stay warm, to stay mindful of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Further, OSHA and the NHTSA advised that part of traveling safety includes avoiding fatigue; drivers should get plenty of rest before the trip, stop at least every three hours, and rotate drivers when possible.

Prevent crashes on the road

It’s harder to control a vehicle in slick or snowy conditions, which increases the risk of crashes on the road; and that, officials noted, only increases as the weather worsens. TxDOT, OSHA, the NHTSA, the NSC, and others advised that drivers adjust their habits and awareness levels when dealing with icy conditions.

These tips for driving during winter weather include:

Slow down;

Turn on low-beam headlights to see and be seen by other drivers;

Increase following distance enough to allow for slower stops;

Don’t crowd a snow plow or travel beside it, stay at least 200 feet behind snow plows and otherwise practice caution when passing them;

If possible, don’t stop when driving uphill;

Be aware of people, animals, cars and other objects on or near the road;

Avoid using cruise control;

Steer in the direction of a skid and ease off the gas pedal or breaks, if one happens;

Use extra caution when turning as well as on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first; and

Never mix driving with drugs and/or alcohol, and designate a sober driver when necessary.

Altogether, officials and agencies warn that drivers should have extra patience, caution and preparation ready before driving in winter weather or other adverse conditions; that way, no matter where the journey goes, drivers in Texas reach their holiday travel destinations safely.