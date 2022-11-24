DALLAS (KDAF) — If you need a holiday gift idea for that special someone in your life, why not give them a Texas-centric gift?

Jessica Serna, popular Texas-based travel blogger most popularly known as My Curly Adventures, has announced Texas products just in time for the gift-giving season. Products include watercolor prints of Texas taken by Serna herself and a Texas-inspired candle.

“After a year of work we’ve finally released our first edition of watercolor prints based on some of our favorite Texas spots,” Serna said on social media.

Serna has more than half a million TikTok followers and almost 150,000 Instagram followers.

She says the watercolor prints come in a variety of sizes and feature Texas spots like Big Bend and Galveston as well as scenes of bluebonnets and Texas landscapes.

If you are subscribed to My Curly Adventures on Instagram, you are eligible to receive a discount on products.

View her full line of products by clicking here.