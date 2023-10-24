The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Trail of Fame will honor nine individuals who have made significant contributions to the creation or preservation of the American West at the 2023 Induction Ceremony and Unveiling. The ceremonies will unveil 24-inch bronze stars along the sidewalks of the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Inductees for 2023:

Taylor Sheridan, Cowboy and Storyteller

Asleep at the Wheel, Musicians

Mary Overton Burke, Pioneer

John V. Farwell, XIT Ranch Co-Founder

Mary Ann “Molly” Goodnight:, Preservationist

J.D. “Bob” and Almeady Chisum Jones, Ranchers

Burl Washington, Artist

W.R. “Bob” Waff, Jr., Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo President

Chuckwagon

Credit: Visit Fort Worth

The induction ceremony begins at 5 P.M. on Thursday, Oct. 26, at Billy Bob’s. Tickets for the induction ceremony can be purchased here.

The unveiling ceremony for the nine new bronze stars starts at 10 A.M. at the Livestock Exchange Building on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The 32nd Annual Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering, one of America’s largest cowboy gatherings, will also take place on Saturday. Guests can stop by the Cowboy Trapping and Trade Show, listen to a lineup of live music all day, participate in the youth fiddle contest or the Western Swing Festival, among other activities.

The Fort Worth Stockyards is a National Historic District that lives and breathes authentic Western culture and heritage. Cherished as the ‘Wall Street of the West’, the 130 year-old Fort Worth Stockyards effortlessly blends new country with the Old West. The revitalized entertainment district features distinct culinary experiences, an elevated shopping promenade, and elevated accommodations. The Fort Worth Stockyards is also home to world’s only year-round rodeo and offers twice-daily longhorn cattle drives, historic tours, horseback riding, live music and the world’s largest Honky Tonk.