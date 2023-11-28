DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is one of the states most likely to shop online during the holidays, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by financial publisher The Lazy Trader, combined online search data from the last four years. The average monthly search volumes – for terms such as ‘Christmas gifts for women’ or ‘Christmas gifts for dad’ – were considered per 100,000 people to determine the states most likely to spend the most money online this December.

Texas ranks sixth, with 1,473 average monthly searches per 100,000 people for gift-related terms over the last four Decembers. The Lone Star State is searching for ‘Christmas gifts for men’ 5,089 times per festive season; this is the sixth most popular term ahead of ‘Christmas stockings’, ‘Christmas gift ideas’, ‘Christmas gifts’, ‘Secret Santa’, and ‘Christmas gifts for mom’.



Texas falls behind Virginia, Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, and first place New Jersey. Over the last four years in December, New Jersey has been searching for gift-related terms an average of 1,688 times per 100,000 people. ‘Christmas gift ideas’ is the most searched-for term in the state, with 3,764 average monthly searches in total from residents.

Sources: Google Keyword Planner and Exploding Topics. Search terms used in the study: Christmas gift ideas, Christmas stockings, Christmas gifts, Christmas gifts for mom, Secret Santa, Christmas gifts for dad, Christmas gifts for men, gifts for her, gifts for him, personalized Christmas ornaments, Christmas gifts for wife, Christmas gifts for partner, Christmas gifts for boyfriend, Christmas gifts for women, Christmas gift baskets, Christmas gifts for girlfriend, Secret Santa gifts, good Christmas gifts, last minute Christmas gifts, Christmas gifts for coworkers, Xmas gifts for her, stocking fillers.