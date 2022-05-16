DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Department of Transportation’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign is in full swing, and officials are enlisting the help of a teenage tornado survivor to get the word out.

Their “Click It or Ticket” campaign aims to raise seatbelt awareness and enforcement.

Riley Leon, 16, was on his way home from a job interview at Elgin when his truck was intercepted and flipped by an EF-2 tornado with winds of 130 mph. TxDOT officials say that he made the wise decision of wearing his seatbelt the morning he was caught in a tornado.

Now he is encouraging Texas drivers to wear theirs as well.

According to the department, there were more than 3,500 vehicular collisions in which unbuckled passengers sustained serious, or even fatal, injuries, which is up 14% from 2020.

Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying in a vehicular collision by 45% for people in the front passenger seats of a car. For pickup trucks, it reduces the risk by 60%.

If you would like to learn more about TxDOT’s campaign visit their website at texasclickitorticket.com.