DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the most wonderful time of the and that’s mainly because of the holidays but if you have a sweet tooth, this time of the year is when desserts shine the most.

While everyone is focused on everything holiday-themed, Sunday, December 4 was National Cookie Day and if you’ve already celebrated, good for you, but just because the day has passed doesn’t mean you can’t get out there of all things cookies.

“There’s a bakery hiding in your neighborhood with the best darn cookies you’ve never had. Ask some friends, and consult Yelp, to find the best cookie in your neck of the woods,” National Today said.

While your friends do probably know some seriously delicious spots around town, there’s a certain TV network that does food 24/7, 365, and that’s the Food Network. We checked out a report from everyone’s favorite food-centric channel on TV about the best cookies bakeries in the country.

Don’t be fooled for a second, of course, a Texas spot made the list and if you’re in Longhorn country, you won’t have to travel far as Austin’s Moojo cracked into this prestigious list.

Food Network wrote, “Moojo specializes in customized ice cream sandwiches made with supremely prepared cookies. Guests start by picking their choice of cookie — rocky road, white chocolate-macadamia and butter sugar are crowd favorites — then choose ice cream fillings like coffee chip or salted caramel pretzel. When sealed together they can be rolled in homemade toppings of your choosing, including toasted marshmallow.”