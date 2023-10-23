The video above is from a previous segment.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said that Texas State Parks have won the 2023 Heritage Award from the Texas Travel Alliance.

The award recognizes institutions that enriched the heritage of Texas and had a positive impact on the travel industry.

“Texas State Parks exemplifies all aspects of the criteria set forth in the TTA Heritage Award,” said Erika Boyd, president and CEO of the TTA. “Their contributions to the travel and tourism landscape in Texas are numerous and reach to all corners of our vast state.”

Texas State Parks are a vital part of the states tourism industry and the TTA said the “Texas State Park System stands as a testament to the interplay between tourism, conservation and cultural heritage.”

Previous winners of the award include the Dallas Cowboys, Southwest Airlines and Landry’s.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by TTA as this year’s Heritage Award winner,” said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks. “The impact Texas State Parks has on Texas’ tourism and economy stretches back to the start of the state parks system in 1923. To receive this award as we celebrate our 100-year anniversary speaks to the legacy established by those who came before us, and the continued dedication of our Texas State Park team today to create a welcoming environment for the next generation of visitors for years to come.”

To learn more, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department online.