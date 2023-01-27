DALLAS (KDAF) — There are those who love cake, and those who love chocolate cake with all of their soul; to those chocolate cake lovers, we salute you.

The salute comes as Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Indulge in your guilty pleasure by making a trip to your local bakery or restaurant that serves your favorite chocolate cake,” National Today said.

So, did you know that a cake from the Lone Star State is among the best on the continent of North America? A report from Taste Atlas broke down the most popular chocolate cakes in North America and Texas Sheet Cake came in at No. 5.

“Texas sheet cake is an American dessert made with a combination of buttermilk, eggs, vanilla, baking soda, sugar, flour, butter, and cocoa. Once baked, the hot chocolate cake is topped with a crunchy icing featuring pecan pieces. In Texas, it is a staple at funerals, but it is also often seen in churches,” the report said.

Here’s a look at the rankings:

Molten Chocolate Cake Devil’s Food Cake German Chocolate Cake Mississippi Mud Pie Texas Sheet Cake Blackout Cake